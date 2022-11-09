Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Uddhav Calls Up Sanjay Raut's Family Members After Bail And Hails Him As A Fighter Who Never Succumbed To Pressure

A Mumbai court granted bail to party leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case on Wednesday, and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray described him as a "fighter who never succumbed to pressure."

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:34 pm

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday described party leader Sanjay Raut as a "fighter who never succumbed to pressure" after the latter was granted bail in a money laundering case by a Mumbai court.

Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon.

A close aide of Thackeray said the former chief minister congratulated Raut's family members and described the Rajya Sabha MP as a "fighter who did not succumb to pressure".

Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at 6:50 pm, hours after the special court granted him bail in a money-laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1. 

National Uddhav Thakeray Mumbai City Mumbai Court Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Arthur Road Jail Rajya Sabha MP Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
