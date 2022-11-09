Uddhav Calls Up Sanjay Raut's Family Members After Bail And Hails Him As A Fighter Who Never Succumbed To Pressure

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday described party leader Sanjay Raut as a "fighter who never succumbed to pressure" after the latter was granted bail in a money laundering case by a Mumbai court.

Thackeray spoke to the mother and the wife of Raut over the phone and told them that he would meet Raut soon.

A close aide of Thackeray said the former chief minister congratulated Raut's family members and described the Rajya Sabha MP as a "fighter who did not succumb to pressure".

Raut stepped out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at 6:50 pm, hours after the special court granted him bail in a money-laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1.