Udaipur Killing: Two Accused May Have Ties With Pakistan-based Extremist Groups

Following the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor in Udaipur, the two accused have been nabbed, Indetfied as Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, the two men had allegedly "beheaded" Lal and filmed the crime. Later they made it go viral on social media. The crime comes in the aftermath of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.



The preliminary investigation now revealed ties to extremist groups in Pakistan. According to media reports, the murder was done to spread terror, and international links of the two accused have also emerged, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today amid massive shock and outrage across the country following the incident. He said a high-level meeting on the incident was held today and a case has been registered under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.



"...further investigation will be done by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in which Rajasthan ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) will fully cooperate. The police and administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create a nuisance," he tweeted in Hindi.

उदयपुर की घटना पर आज उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक की। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि प्रारम्भिक जांच में सामने आया कि घटना प्रथम दृष्टया आतंक फैलाने के उद्देश्य से की गई है। दोनों आरोपियों के दूसरे देशों में भी संपर्क होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

According to a report by HT, the two self-radicalized murderers allegedly have ties with Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organization Dawat-e-Islami, which has links with Barelvi pan-Islamic Tehreek-e-Labbaik extremist organization in Pakistan.



The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe the involvement of any organisation and international links. "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," it added.

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.



The Rajasthan Police also announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men.