UAE Offers Visa-On-Arrival, Longer Staying Period For Indian Travellers | Things To Know

As part of the growing bilateral partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the latter has introduced a revised policy allowing visa-on-arrival for more Indian nationals holding ordinary passports for entry in the country alongside extending the staying period to maximum 60 days.
This revised policy is expected to have positive impacts on travel and business opportunities between the two nations. As per reports, over 3.5 million Indians currently reside in the UAE.
The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) on Thursday, October 17. Earlier, the privilege was only available for Indian citizens with residence permits from US and EU nations.
According to Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, expanding this visa-on-arrival option for Indian nationals is part of the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and India.
Eligibility criteria for visa-on-arrival
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the list of eligibility criteria for visa-on-arrival include the following:
A valid visa, residence permit, or green card issued by the United States.
A valid visa or residence permit issued by any European Union country or the United Kingdom.
The validity of the passportshould be of six months at least.
Upon fulfilling the above-mentioned requirements, the travellers will be granted a either a 14-day visa upon arrival, which can be extended for an additional 14 days or a non-extendable 60-day visa upon payment of the required fees.
What are the charges for extension?
As per reports, the updated fee for 14-day visa issuance for eligible Indian nationals and their family members is a little less than 2,300 rupees (100 UAE Dirhams) while the fee for extending this visa by an additional 14 days is around 5,700 rupees (250 UAE Dirhams). The 60-day visa can be issued for 5,700 rupees as well.