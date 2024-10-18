National

UAE Offers Visa-On-Arrival, Longer Staying Period For Indian Travellers | Things To Know

This revised policy is expected to have positive impacts on travel and business opportunities between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per reports, over 3.5 million Indians currently reside in the UAE.

UAE rolls out visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers
UAE rolls out visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

As part of the growing bilateral partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the latter has introduced a revised policy allowing visa-on-arrival for more Indian nationals holding ordinary passports for entry in the country alongside extending the staying period to maximum 60 days.

This revised policy is expected to have positive impacts on travel and business opportunities between the two nations. As per reports, over 3.5 million Indians currently reside in the UAE.

UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability - AP
UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme

BY Outlook Web Desk

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) on Thursday, October 17. Earlier, the privilege was only available for Indian citizens with residence permits from US and EU nations.

According to Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP, expanding this visa-on-arrival option for Indian nationals is part of the long-term strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

Coronavirus: India Temporarily Suspends Visa On Arrival For Japanese, South Korean Nationals - null
Coronavirus: India Temporarily Suspends Visa On Arrival For Japanese, South Korean Nationals

BY PTI

Eligibility criteria for visa-on-arrival

According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the list of eligibility criteria for visa-on-arrival include the following:

  • A valid visa, residence permit, or green card issued by the United States.

  • A valid visa or residence permit issued by any European Union country or the United Kingdom.

  • The validity of the passportshould be of six months at least.

  • Upon fulfilling the above-mentioned requirements, the travellers will be granted a either a 14-day visa upon arrival, which can be extended for an additional 14 days or a non-extendable 60-day visa upon payment of the required fees.

What are the charges for extension?

As per reports, the updated fee for 14-day visa issuance for eligible Indian nationals and their family members is a little less than 2,300 rupees (100 UAE Dirhams) while the fee for extending this visa by an additional 14 days is around 5,700 rupees (250 UAE Dirhams). The 60-day visa can be issued for 5,700 rupees as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opted To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Seek 2016 Glory, NZ-W Aim To Break Final Curse
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3
  5. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match 3
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Chhetri Starts On The Bench At Sree Kanteerava In Table Toppers Clash
  2. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  3. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
  4. East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League: How To Watch ISL Kolkata Derby, Bodo Match On TV And Online
  5. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea To Assess Forward In London, Reveals Sonia Bompastor
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  4. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
  2. Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata
  3. India, Pak, Ethiopia Among 5 Countries With Largest Number Of People Living In Poverty: UN
  4. Rajasthan Bypolls: For Congress, Alliance Worries In A High Stakes Battle
  5. Bypolls In Kerala: Tough Time For Left, Hope For BJP and Yet Another VIP Candidate For Congress
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  2. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  3. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  4. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
  5. 'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3