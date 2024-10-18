UAE Offers Visa-On-Arrival, Longer Staying Period For Indian Travellers | Things To Know

What are the charges for extension?

As per reports, the updated fee for 14-day visa issuance for eligible Indian nationals and their family members is a little less than 2,300 rupees (100 UAE Dirhams) while the fee for extending this visa by an additional 14 days is around 5,700 rupees (250 UAE Dirhams). The 60-day visa can be issued for 5,700 rupees as well.