U'Khan HC Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine On Facebook For Not Replying To Notice

U’Khan HC Imposes Rs 50,000 Fine On Facebook For Not Replying To Notice

In connection with the alleged misuse of Facebook for extortion, the Uttarakhand High Court fined Facebook Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.

facebook
facebook Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:00 pm

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Facebook for not replying to its notice in connection with the alleged misuse of the platform by some people for extortion.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the social networking site and set a fresh deadline of February 16 to file its reply.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging that fake IDs were being created on Facebook and friend requests were sent through them.

After some time, threats of edited obscene photos and videos were being made through these IDs in exchange for lakhs of rupees, it said.

The PIL was filed by Haridwar resident Alok Kumar who described himself as a victim of the fake ID scam.

Advocate Abhijay Negi said friend requests are being sent on Facebook by creating fake IDs of people. After some time, photos are edited and made into obscene content.

People whose fake IDs have been created are being blackmailed in exchange for money, he said. 

