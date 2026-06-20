Two women among eight held for pushing minor girl into sex trade

Two Women Among Eight Held for Pushing Minor Girl into Sex Trade

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:27 am

Eight persons, including two couples, have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl from Haryana, pushing her into the flesh trade, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said on Saturday, adding that the male accused repeatedly raped the teenager. The police unearthed the sex racket while investigating a kidnapping complaint lodged in March by one of the key accused, who had masqueraded as the victim's guardian, an official said

P PTI Published at: 20 June 2026 10:27 am