Minor Boy Apprehended for Raping, Blackmailing 16-Year-Old Girl in Punjab

The suspect was apprehended following a complaint filed by the survivor's mother on Sunday, the police said.
The accused, who was senior to the class 11 girl at a private academy, had sent her a friend request on Snapchat on October 23 last year, following which they started communicating.
The accused allegedly often met the girl near the academy and also asked her for money.
On December 15 last year, the accused allegedly took the girl on his motorcycle to a house, claiming it belonged to his grandmother, where he allegedly raped her.
He allegedly also recorded an objectionable video of the girl and threatened to make it viral if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
The girl recently told her mother about the ordeal following which a complaint was registered.