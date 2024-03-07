Two Tipra Motha Leaders Take Oath As Ministers In BJP-Led Govt In Tripura

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma and party MLA Brishaketu Debbarma on Thursday took oath as ministers in the BJP-led government in Tripura.

They were administered the oath of office by Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy in a ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma and many leaders of the ruling parties, besides other dignitaries, were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Animesh Debbarma submitted his resignation as the leader of the opposition in the assembly to Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.