Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Besides today's attack, there have been five attacks targeting migrant workers in Pulwama in the past three weeks in which seven were injured, as per reports.

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Police File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 7:52 pm

Militants on Monday opened fire at Railway Protection Force personnel in Pulwama district, killing one and critically injuring another.

The two injured RPF personnel were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The diseased has been identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh, according to PTI.

The officials told PTI the attack was carried out near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

Related stories

Sarpanch Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla, Second Targeted Killing In Three Days

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter In Srinagar, Terrorist Killed

Attacks have been stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks. This is the ninth attack on security forces and civilians so far this month, according to PTI.

The past one week has seen two targeted killings of sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo in Baramulla and of Kulgam native Satish Singh. Besides today's attack, there have been five attacks targeting migrant workers in Pulwama in the past three weeks in which seven were injured, according to reports.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Pulwama Kashmir News Militant Attack Militants Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Kashmir Conflict Security Forces
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'