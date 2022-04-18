Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Militants on Monday opened fire at Railway Protection Force personnel in Pulwama district, killing one and critically injuring another.

The two injured RPF personnel were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 18, 2022

The diseased has been identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh, according to PTI.

The officials told PTI the attack was carried out near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

Attacks have been stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks. This is the ninth attack on security forces and civilians so far this month, according to PTI.

The past one week has seen two targeted killings of sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo in Baramulla and of Kulgam native Satish Singh. Besides today's attack, there have been five attacks targeting migrant workers in Pulwama in the past three weeks in which seven were injured, according to reports.

With PTI inputs.