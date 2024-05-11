National

Two Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi

Power was also disrupted in many areas as the dust storm swept the national capital late Friday night.

Advertisement

2 killed, 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi
info_icon

At least two people were killed and 23 injured in storm-related incidents as strong winds uprooted trees, electricity poles and led to portions of walls collapsing across Delhi.

Power was also disrupted in many areas as the dust storm swept the national capital late Friday night.

According to officials, they received 152 calls, including 130 made to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), regarding incidents of uprooting of trees, electricity poles and hoardings.

They said 55 calls were also received about collapse of portions of buildings and structures in the city.

Additionally, the officials said that 202 calls were received regarding power disruptions during the storms in the national capital, the officials said.

Advertisement

Nine flights were also diverted at the Delhi airport late Friday evening due to bad weather, an official said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: 13 Arrested So Far In NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Case
  2. Two Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong Arrives In India After 18 Month Gap, Says 'Ready To Work With New Delhi'
  4. Doctor, 63, Found Dead In South Delhi House; Robbery Suspected
  5. In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore
  2. ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ Trailer Review: Basil Joseph-Prithviraj Sukumaran Promise A Laughter Riot In This Family Comedy
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  4. Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint About 'Sarfarosh 2' At The Film's 25th Anniversary Special Screening
  5. Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start Shortly
  2. Us-Owned Belgian Football Team Blocked By Protesting Fans From Going To Game
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan's Centuries Help GT Beat CSK By 35 Runs - In Pics
  5. Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate
World News
  1. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
  2. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
  3. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  4. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  5. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail