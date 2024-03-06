Twin Cylinder Blast Kills 5 Of Family In Lucknow

Five people of a family were killed and four others injured when two LPG cylinders exploded in a house in the Hata Hazrat Sahab area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday around 10.30 pm in the area under Kakori Police Station jurisdiction. The blast was preceded by a fire, which was said to be caused by a short circuit.

It took three teams of fire brigade and help of locals to douse the fire. Nine members of the family were rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where five of them died, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mushir, 50, his wife Husn Bano, 45, Raiya, 7, Uma, 4, and Hina, 2, they said. Isha, 17, Lakab, 21, Amjad, 34, and Anam, 18, were hospitalised with wounds, police added.