Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tricolour To Be Flown At Half-Mast In Respect Of Shinzo Abe Across India

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

undefined
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.(File photo) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:13 pm

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on Saturday on all buildings where it is flown regularly with the government announcing a day of mourning as a mark of respect to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the home ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national mourning after news of Abe's death was made public. 

Related stories

Abenomics: How Shinzo Abe's Policies Changed The Course Of Japanese Economy

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

Meet Shinzo Abe, Japan's Longest-serving Prime Minister After World War-II

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Japan Tricolour Half-Mast Respect Tributes Shinzo Abe Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India Mourning
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 