Tri-service Bands And Camel-Mounted BSF Personnel Rehearse For Beating Retreat Ceremony In New Delhi

January 28, 2024

Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Tri-service bands perform during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Tri-service bands perform during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Camel-mounted Border Security Force (BSF) personnel before rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Tri-service band personnel before rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Camels of Border Security Force (BSF) rest before rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Tri-service bands perform during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Indian Army personnel during the Tri-service band's rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Indian Naval Band personnel during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Camel mounted contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) march past during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Tri-service bands perform in the backdrop of illuminated Raisina Hill during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Visitors at the Vijay Chowk in the backdrop of illuminated Raisina Hill after rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

Illuminated Raisina Hill as seen from the Vijay Chowk during rehearsal for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi.

