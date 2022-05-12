Thursday, May 12, 2022
Training Aircraft Meets With Accident In Haryana's Bhiwani, No Casualty Reported

There is a private training institute in Bhiwani and the aircraft was used for training purposes. As soon as the aircraft started to take off, it met with an accident, Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said over the phone.

Representative image of flight. PTI

Updated: 12 May 2022 9:19 pm

A private aircraft used for training purposes met with an accident while taking off in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to two persons on board, police said.

There is a private training institute in Bhiwani and the aircraft was used for training purposes. As soon as the aircraft started to take off, it met with an accident, Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said over the phone.

He said the incident occurred in the afternoon.

"The incident resulted in minor injuries to a trainee pilot and a trainer," the SP said.

The authorities concerned will investigate the cause behind the incident, he said.

