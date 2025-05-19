Tragic Fire Near Charminar Claims 17 Lives In Hyderabad

A young child, who was injured when a building caught fire near the Charminar area in Hyderabad, is carried by a rescuer to an ambulance.
People watch as fire officials conduct rescue operations at a building following a fire in Hyderabad.
A child, who was injured when a building caught fire near the Charminar area in Hyderabad, is carried by rescuers to an ambulance.
Firefighters carry out rescue and relief work after a fire broke out in a building near Gulzar Houz in the Old City area of Hyderabad in Telangana.
Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspect the site after a fire broke out in a building near Charminar, in Hyderabad, Telangana.
A police official and others stand as smoke billows from a building after a fire broke out, in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Fire officials rescue an injured person from a building after it caught fire in Hyderabad.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy interacts with people as he visits the site after a fire broke out in a building near Charminar, in Hyderabad, Telangana.