Tonk Police Face Backlash For Revealing Caste On Transfer Order

Tonk Police in Rajasthan on Saturday faced public ire on social media after it issued a transfer order of eight constables that mentioned their castes. Seeing the online backlash, the police withdrew the order, claiming it was an unintentional mistake.

It was the Tonk Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi who had issued the order. Next to the list of constable names, was another list that revealed their caste. It was only when the action was heavily criticised on social media that the SP passed another order to withdraw the list. A revised transfer order was soon issued.

"The first order had the column of caste. It was a mistake and not intentional. That order has been withdrawn immediately and a fresh order was issued," Tripathi said. He added that the constables were transferred out of their own accord.

