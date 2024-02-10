TMC Leader Issues Warning Against Yogi Adityanath Over Gyanvapi Mosque

TMC leader Siddiqulla Chowdhury has issued a warning to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Chowdhary’s warning to Adityanth comes two days after the Varanasi district court fixed February 15 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the Varanasi district court's January 31 order ruling that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.