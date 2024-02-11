TMC Announces Candidature Of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, 2 Others For RS Polls

The TMC on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.