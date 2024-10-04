Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'

Addressing a public rally in Tirupati, Kalyan said,"A strong national Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the Bharat. A 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' should be established at both the national and state level to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities."