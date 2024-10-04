National

Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'

According to the Supreme Court, the SIT would comprise two officers each from CBI and Andhra Pradesh Police, and one senior Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official. The top court's directions came a day after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for a 'Sanatana Dharma Certification' system in a bid to ensure the purity of the materials used in 'prasadams'

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala Tirupati Laddu Row Animal Fat
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a latest development in the spiralling row over the alleged compromised quality of Tirupati Laddus, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

The top court's directions came a day after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the need for a 'Sanatana Dharma Certification' system in a bid to ensure the purity of the materials used in 'prasadams' across all temples in India.

Tirupati laddu row: What did the top court say?

According to the apex court, the SIT would comprise two officers each from CBI, and Andhra Pradesh Police, and one senior Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official.

The bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the probe by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director.

Observing that it will not allow the court to be used as a "political battleground", the bench passed the order on a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter. "We don't want this to turn into a political drama," the bench observed.

A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 - PTI
Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface

BY Outlook Web Desk

National act required: Pawan Kalyan on 'Prasadam' purity

Kalyan's remarks came amid the escalating controversy over the alleged compromised quality of laddus distributed at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Addressing a public rally in Tirupati, Kalyan said,"A strong national Act is required to protect Sanatana Dharma and prevent actions that harm its beliefs. This Act should be enacted immediately and uniformly enforced across the Bharat. A 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' should be established at both the national and state level to oversee the implementation of this Act. Annual funds must be allocated to support this board and its activities."

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | - X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
'Keep Gods Away From Politics': SC Slams Andhra CM Naidu For Fuelling Tirupati Laddu Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kalyan proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certificate' system

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM advocated for the 'Sanatana Dharma Certification' to ensure the maintenance of purity of 'prasadam' offered across all temples in India. According to him, this certificate would maintain the sanctity of temple practices and safeguard religious traditions.

"Sanatana Dharma certification must be implemented to ensure the purity of materials used in offerings and prasadams at all the temples of India," Kalyan said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (L) and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (R) - PTI
Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Moreover, he also called for the formation of a 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' at both the national and state levels to safeguard the principles of Sanatana Dharma and ensure its preservation across the country.

"Laddu prasadam adulteration is a tip of the iceberg. We don’t know how many crores of rupees they collected during the tenure of (the last) five years. That has to be investigated," the Deputy CM further alleged.

Lab reports confirmed the presence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu prasadam | - X/@tirupati_info/@elumala_i
Tirupati Laddu Row: Centuries-Old Practice, Animal Fat & Political Tiff | Explained

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Animal fat in Tirupati Laddu: Key points in brief

The controversy stemmed from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that several procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under the previous YSRCP-led state government.

In line with the allegations, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat including beef and lard in chosen samples.

The findings of the lab report prompted the state government to announce a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities. Moreover, a four-hour-long ritualistic sanitisation, also called 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' was performed as well.

