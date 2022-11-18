Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Thirty Lakh Posts In Government Departments Vacant, Claims Kharge

His attack came over a media report which claimed that 1,600 posts are vacant in central secretariat services.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 2:47 pm

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, claiming that 30 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments but the PM distributed just 75,000 appointment letters.

His attack came over a media report which claimed that 1,600 posts are vacant in central secretariat services.

"PM Modi promised 2 Cr Jobs, per year. In 8 years, 16 Cr Jobs should have been created. More than 30 Lakh posts are vacant in various Govt departments. But PM Modi distributed just 75,000 odd applications," Kharge said in a tweet.

"1,600 posts vacant under Central Secretariat, directly under PMO. Why?" he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched a "Rozgar Mela" and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years.

More than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche.

The Congress has been attacking the government over alleged lack of jobs for the youth and rising unemployment.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Will Mallikarjun Kharge Get A Free Hand To Run The Congress?

Kharge Appoints 4 Leaders As Coordinators Attached To Congress Chief's Office

Cong President Kharge Reviews Arrangements For Bharat Jodo Yatra At The Party Meeting

Tags

National Congress President Indian National Congress (INC) Politics Vacant Government Jobs Government Jobs Mallikarjun Kharge New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

ATP Finals: Djokovic Through To The Semis

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History

Manisha Kalyan Debuts for FC Apollon Ladies, Makes History