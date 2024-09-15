The stark contrast between Bhanwari Devi's brave survival and the sanctification of victims in death reveals the harsh reality of the 'perfect victim' paradox in our justice system

The problem extends beyond law enforcement—our judiciary also needs urgent mindset reform to shed its deep-seated misogyny and sexism. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court was outraged by a Calcutta High Court judgment that advised adolescent girls to control their sexual urges, implying they lose in society's eyes when they give in to "the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes." This is not an isolated instance. In 2022, a Kerala District Court cited a victim's "revealing and provocative dress" as grounds for granting anticipatory bail to the accused. In another case, an 18-year-old gang rape victim was humiliatingly asked by a judge in Rajasthan to strip so he could "see the injury marks." Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh High Court absurdly ordered a molestation complainant to tie a rakhi to her attacker as a condition for his bail. These cases reveal how deeply the judiciary influences societal perceptions, making it clear that the entire system—from the judiciary to law enforcement, media, and political players—needs urgent and comprehensive reform. The criminal justice system must evolve to underscore the critical role of intersectionality in addressing sexual violence cases, acknowledging that marginalized women, especially encounter compounded barriers in their pursuit of justice. Recognizing these layered injustices, is essential for a more equitable approach in legal system. We all have a stake in this, and it's time to address these systemic failures before more lives are irreparably damaged.