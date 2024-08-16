The Many Rapes Of India's Transgender Citizens

One way to harass transgender people, according to Banu, is a family or relatives taking them for conversion therapy— what she calls conversion torture. Though conversion therapy was banned in India in 2022, Banu contends the practice is alive and well in rural areas. “There are also priests— Hindu and Christian— who will perform exorcisms on these people, saying they will cure them, which is very traumatic,” she added. “If any other community was facing these kind of situations, there would be a hue and cry. But here, nothing has happened.”