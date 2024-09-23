'The Manipur Conflict Is A Clash Of Multiple Nationalisms' | Samrat Choudhury Interview

A

I see it as a clash of multiple nationalisms. There is Manipuri, meaning Meitei, nationalism. This has, behind it, the idea and image of an ancient princely state whose origins date back to 33 A D. There is great pride attached to this legacy. The pride is tied to the territorial boundaries of the present state of Manipur. Therefore, any diminishing of the size or authority of the Manipur state over any part of this territory is anathema to the Manipuri nationalists.

Then there are the Kuki-Zo nationalisms, in the plural, with which the Meitei Manipuri nationalism has come into conflict. The different but related Kuki-Zo nationalisms have long had a dream of a separate administration of some sort for the areas in which they are dominant, which includes large parts of the hills of Manipur.

Third, there is Naga nationalism, which is part of the larger Naga separatist struggle for independence from India. This has been around since 1947 and it is still an unresolved issue—the peace talks between the Indian government and the NSCN(IM), which started in 1997, are still going on. The chief of the NSCN(IM) Thuingaleng Muivah himself is from Ukhrul in Manipur, and the Naga maps of their territories overlap with those of the Kuki-Zo groups. There is also Indian nationalism.

In Manipur, it is a three-way struggle between three contending nationalisms, each seeking something that they can only get at the expense of the other two, and each negotiating a space with Indian nationalism and with other nationalist forces of various kinds in Myanmar next door.