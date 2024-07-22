National

The Cult Of Self-Styled Godman Virender Dev Dixit

In 2017, based on complaints from neighbours, DCW began investigating the Delhi-based ashrams of Virender Dev Dixit which led to shocking revelations.

Self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit
Self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit Photo: -
info_icon

Virender Dev Dixit is an 82-year-old self-styled godman, formerly a Brahma Kumari adherent. He convinced some followers of BK that he was the second coming of or a medium for their guru Lekhraj Brahma Kirpalani, and went ahead to establish the Adhyatmik Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya or “the Advance Party.”

Starting from his home in 1984, then with his child bride Kamla Devi, Dixit amassed over 50,000 followers and AVV centres in every city of India. The godman has, however, been embroiled in controversy since 1998 when two girls from the Kampil ashram accused him of rape. The court dropped the cases after the survivors turned hostile. Then, in 2017, based on complaints from neighbours, DCW began investigating the Delhi-based AVV ashrams in Vijay Vihar, Nangloi, Karawal Nagar and Mohan Gardens. What it found shocked the nation.

In 2017, the NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by lawyer Sravan Kumar, filed a petition before the Delhi High Court that alleged Dixit had Illegally confined several minor girls and women at his “spiritual university” and that the members of AVV were not allowed to meet their parents. The case remains pending before HC. However, in the meantime, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW)’s former chief Swati Maliwal started investigations into AVV facilities and it was found that Dixit had allegedly raped many of his followers. Maliwal along with CBI raided locations across the Capital city and freed over 41 women. Dixit has been absconding since 2018, and there’s a look-out notice on him.

The BK group released a statement at the time claiming to forsake “the acts and conduct including any illegal activities of Virender Dev Dixit and his organisation 'Adhyatmik Vishwavidalaya' or its members in the past, present or future.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Hosts Bat First In Dambulla
  4. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
  5. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  2. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  3. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  4. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  5. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Displaying Names Not Mandatory For Shopkeepers Along Kanwar Yatra Route: MP Govt
  2. Congress Criticises Centre's Order To Removed RSS-Linked Ban on Govt Employees; Right Wing Hails Decision
  3. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  4. No Special Status For Bihar: Centre Rules Out Core Demand From JDU Ally Nitish Kumar
  5. Nuh, Haryana: Massive Security For 'Jalabhishek Yatra' Today, Intenet Snapped
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  2. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  3. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  4. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  5. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
World News
  1. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  2. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  3. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  4. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  5. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Athletes Gearing Up In Paris; Gambhir Says Relation With Virat 'Not For TRP'
  5. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today