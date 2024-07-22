The Cult Of Self-Styled Godman Virender Dev Dixit

In 2017, the NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by lawyer Sravan Kumar, filed a petition before the Delhi High Court that alleged Dixit had Illegally confined several minor girls and women at his “spiritual university” and that the members of AVV were not allowed to meet their parents. The case remains pending before HC. However, in the meantime, Delhi Commission of Women (DCW)’s former chief Swati Maliwal started investigations into AVV facilities and it was found that Dixit had allegedly raped many of his followers. Maliwal along with CBI raided locations across the Capital city and freed over 41 women. Dixit has been absconding since 2018, and there’s a look-out notice on him.