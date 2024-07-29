The Beatles Baba: A Saga Of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi 

The early life of Maharishi Yogi is not well-known, except that he was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in 1917 and completed his education from the University of Allahabad. He proceeded to receive his teachings from Swami Brahmananda Saraswati in the Himalayas for 13 years. After the passing of his guru, Maharishi Yogi decided to take his teachings across the world, and his first world tour began from the United States in 1959. His brand of spiritualism skyrocketed in its popularity after the Beatles came to be associated with him. In August 1967, the Beatles first attended Maharishi’s lecture in London and quickly proceeded to Bangor, Wales, for a ten-day conference that he was holding, completely taken in by his spiritual style. Many have written that the Maharishi’s spiritualism appealed to the world-famous band because of the particular juncture of their lives, where they crossed paths with the yogi. The Beatles, exhausted with all their fame and money and a life immersed in drugs, were seeking ways to achieve peace and happiness beyond their material achievements, and the Maharishi’s teachings offered them a path towards such spiritual bliss. They even followed the yogi to his ashram in Rishikesh in 1968, after their participation in his conference at Wales was cut short due to the death of their manager Brian Epstein from drug overdose.