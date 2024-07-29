National

The Beatles Baba: A Saga Of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi 

The godman's brand of spiritualism skyrocketed in its popularity after the Beatles came to be associated with him

The Beatles and their wives at with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, March 1968.
The Beatles and their wives at Rishikesh in India with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, March 1968. Photo: -
info_icon

'The Beatles’ spiritual teacher'- this is how a recording of the Maharishi’s lectures was sold in the 1960s, as his name became as big as the band itself, following their association with him. The spiritual boom in the West during the 1950s and 1960s can be credited largely to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who popularised the concept of transcendental meditation through the Spiritual Regeneration Movement. The key factor in his brand of spiritualism was to distinguish this form of meditative practice from the rituals of Hinduism and other religions. He inherited this technique from the Hindu guru Swami Brahmananda Saraswati, which involves chanting a special Sanskrit mantra (phrase or word) mentally, twice a day. The repeated chanting of the mantra is supposed to bring down the pace of one’s mental activity and consequently, the individual is supposed to attain a higher realm of consciousness. The aim of the ritual is to attain inner peace and a serene physical state. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s style of spiritualism gained significant international traction after the Beatles, a world-renowned band, paid him a visit at his ashram in Rishikesh in February 1968.  

The early life of Maharishi Yogi is not well-known, except that he was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in 1917 and completed his education from the University of Allahabad. He proceeded to receive his teachings from Swami Brahmananda Saraswati in the Himalayas for 13 years. After the passing of his guru, Maharishi Yogi decided to take his teachings across the world, and his first world tour began from the United States in 1959. His brand of spiritualism skyrocketed in its popularity after the Beatles came to be associated with him. In August 1967, the Beatles first attended Maharishi’s lecture in London and quickly proceeded to Bangor, Wales, for a ten-day conference that he was holding, completely taken in by his spiritual style. Many have written that the Maharishi’s spiritualism appealed to the world-famous band because of the particular juncture of their lives, where they crossed paths with the yogi. The Beatles, exhausted with all their fame and money and a life immersed in drugs, were seeking ways to achieve peace and happiness beyond their material achievements, and the Maharishi’s teachings offered them a path towards such spiritual bliss. They even followed the yogi to his ashram in Rishikesh in 1968, after their participation in his conference at Wales was cut short due to the death of their manager Brian Epstein from drug overdose.  

null - null
Between Reason And Rhapsody

BY Chinki Sinha

However, the band left the Rishikesh ashram following allegations of sexual misconduct against the yogi towards a female devotee. There were many versions to this allegation- while one version was that he had made inappropriate gestures towards actress Mia Farrow and Jennifer Boyd, sister of Patti Boyd, another version said that Beatles members Harrison and Lennon had looked through his villa’s window one night and seen him hugging a female teacher. There have also been counter claims in later years that the allegations of sexual misconduct against the guru were false as the “fact” was that the Beatles were thrown out of the ashram for using drugs. Even after all the colourful media narratives, members of the band continued to maintain that the time they spent invested in the transcendental meditation practice was one of the most creatively productive periods of their lives. The yogi passed away in 2008 but his ashram is still a popular tourist attraction in Rishikesh, while a university named the “Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya” continues to run successfully in Madhya Pradesh. As recent as January this year, his followers have been making headlines for their claims that transcendental meditation is a “scientifically proven” technology to end war and attain world peace. Tony Nader, Chairman of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace and Maharishi Yogi’s successor for transcendental meditation organizations, claims that if 10,000 practitioners meditate together, their “consciousness field” will bring global conflict to a grinding halt.  

As the allegations against the yogi have slipped deeper into obscurity with time, his popularity, on the other hand has become timeless. Life coaches and spiritual guides like Shashi Dubey still endorse the yogi and his meditation methods, elevating him to the status of divinity. Their image of the spiritual guru comes to life when they describe their meeting with the yogi- imbued with “the beautiful fragrance of lotus and sandalwood that naturally emanated from his body- a sign of a very highly evolved soul.”  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In Rain-Affected Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets, Lead Series 2-0
  5. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Mark Wood Reveals Anderson Inspiration Before Five-wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  2. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
  3. Duren Merzenich 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Held By Fourth-tier Opponents
  4. Ederson Transfer News: Brazil Goalkeeper Yet To Make Decision On Man City Future
  5. Tottenham To Sign South Korea Youth International Yang Min-Hyeok
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  2. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  3. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Match On TV And Online
  5. Nadal Vs Djokovic Blockbuster Clash Set For Second Round At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: MCD Seals 13 'Illegal' Coaching Centres In Old Rajinder Nagar
  2. A Contract For A Miracle!
  3. Of Ash And Ashirwad
  4. Haryana: Kanwariya Killed, 13 Injured After Truck Comes In Contact With Power Wire
  5. Two More Political Workers From Tamil Nadu Killed, Opposition Slams DMK
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  2. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  3. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  4. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  5. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
World News
  1. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
  2. Mobile Internet Restored In Violence-hit Bangladesh
  3. Pakistan: 30 Killed, 145 Injured In Armed Clashes Between 2 Tribes In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  4. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  5. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs