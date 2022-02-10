Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

The trend of recoveries outnumbering daily infections also continued with 2,861 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:44 pm

The number of people getting hospitalised with COVID-19 in Telangana continued to fall as only 767 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 7.81 lakh.
       

The state had recorded 865 new cases on Wednesday. The trend of recoveries outnumbering daily infections also continued with 2,861 people recuperating from the infectious disease.
       

The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,59,744, a medical bulletin said.  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 228, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 54 and 52, respectively.
       

The toll increased to 4,105 with two more fatalities. The number of active cases was 17,754, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent and, the recovery rate was 97.20 per cent. 

With PTI inputs.
 

National Telangana COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India
