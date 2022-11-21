Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud's former PA's 23-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide

Akshay Kumar was found dead at his relative's flat on Monday after being accused of taking money in lieu of providing government flats

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 6:31 pm

Telangana minister Srinivas Goud's former personal assistant's son died by suicide on Monday after being accused of taking money in lieu of providing government flats.

Akshay Kumar (23), son of Goud’s former PA Devender, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his sister’s house in Kondapur.

According to Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh, a case was registered against Akshay two months ago accusing him of taking money on the pretext of allotting double-bedroom flats under the state government’s welfare scheme in Mahbubnagar.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Tags

National Srinivas Goud Suicides Akshay Kumar Mahbubnagar Kondapur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released