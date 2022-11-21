Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud's former PA's 23-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide

Telangana minister Srinivas Goud's former personal assistant's son died by suicide on Monday after being accused of taking money in lieu of providing government flats.

Akshay Kumar (23), son of Goud’s former PA Devender, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his sister’s house in Kondapur.

According to Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh, a case was registered against Akshay two months ago accusing him of taking money on the pretext of allotting double-bedroom flats under the state government’s welfare scheme in Mahbubnagar.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.