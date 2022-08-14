Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Telangana Logs 291 New Covid-19 Cases

A health department bulletin said 396 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,645.

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:29 pm

Telangana on Sunday recorded 291 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,29,202.

The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 170.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 18,791 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 3,446.  

(With PTI Inputs)

