Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao Attacks BJP

Rao, who spoke on the BJP's national executive during the last couple of days and a public meeting addressed here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged that the BJP only talked about coming to power in Telangana without  mentioning people's issues. 

The agriculture sector grew at 10 per cent in Telangana during the last seven years New Technologies & Modernisation Of Agriculture Sector

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:13 pm

The NDA government at the Centre has been unhelpful towards Telangana but the state continued to make progress during the TRS regime, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday.

The agriculture sector grew at 10 per cent in Telangana during the last seven years, whereas the growth has only been three per cent in the country, he said.

The per capita income of Telangana was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15 and it rose to Rs 2,78,833 in 2021-22, he added. The per capita income in Telangana is three times more than that of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh where a "double engine government" is in place, he said. He also said Rs 11 lakh crores has been spent on development since state formation in 2014.

The BJP has failed in a number of issues, including bringing back black money, demonetisation, doubling farmers income, loans to MSMEs, cleaning the Ganges and providing housing to all eligible, Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged.

The NDA government has not not delivered on the funds due to Telangana, he said. "Our development has not stopped though Telangana did not receive help from the Centre and funds have not been given," he added.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the debt burden mounted in Telangana and that salaries to employees are being delayed. The TRS, however, is talking big in spite of its failures, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

