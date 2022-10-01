Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Enhances Quota For STs In Govt Jobs, Edu To 10 Per Cent

Telangana's government on Saturday announced that Scheduled Tribes would be granted a 10% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (PTI)
Telangana Enhances Quota For STs In Govt Jobs, Edu To 10 Per Cent PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:29 am

The Telangana government on Saturday issued orders providing 10 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribes in educational institutions and government jobs.

Currently, people belonging to the ST community have six per cent reservation in the state.

At a recent public meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his government would soon issue orders enhancing the quota to 10 per cent for STs in government jobs and educational institutions.

A bill on the 10 per cent reservation was passed by the Telangana Assembly in April 2017 and it was sent to the Centre for obtaining the President’s assent.

During these close six years, the state government sent several representations in this connection, but the same is still pending. Therefore, in these circumstances, it is expedient to enhance the percentage of Scheduled Tribe reservations, without any further loss of time, the GO said.

“The Government of Telangana after careful consideration of the above special circumstances, hereby orders enhancement of reservations for the Scheduled Tribes from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in educational institutions and state government services,” it said. 

Tags

National Telangana Government Telangana GOVERENMENT Jobs Education Quota- Reservations Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators