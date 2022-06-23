Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Telangana: Corporator Vijaya Reddy Joins Congress

Vijaya Reddy, a corporator in Telangana who recently quit the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has now joined the Congress party.

Vijaya Reddy (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 8:10 pm

In a shot in the arm for Congress in Telangana, Vijaya Reddy, a Corporator in Hyderabad, joined the party on Thursday.
 
Vijaya Reddy, who recently quit the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), joined Congress in the presence of state unit president A Revanth Reddy, party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and other leaders.

Vijaya Reddy, daughter of late Congress veteran P Janardhan Reddy, had resigned from TRS over allegedly not being able to reach out to people effectively in the prevailing circumstances in the country and state.
 
She had won as Corporator from Khairatabad in the state capital on behalf of TRS in 2020.
 
Her father P Janardhan Reddy, who passed away in 2007, was a five-time MLA with an immense following, especially in Hyderabad.
 
Janardhan Reddy, who had served as a minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in his long political career, is still remembered in Hyderabad for his contributions to public service.
 
Vijaya Reddy was also with Congress but later chose to join TRS. Her return is expected to give a boost to Congress in Hyderabad. 

