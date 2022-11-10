Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
National

Telangana Chief Secretary Holds Review Meeting On Modi’s Visit

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in co-ordination and directed the police to make security arrangements and maintain law and order at Ramagundam and Hyderabad.

Telangana Chief Secretary holds review meeting on Modi’s visit
Telangana Chief Secretary holds review meeting on Modi’s visit Photo: PTI

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:31 pm

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials here and took stock of the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam, over 225 km from here, on November 12.

Modi is coming to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers to the nation.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in co-ordination and directed the police to make security arrangements and maintain law and order at Ramagundam and Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary held a teleconference, too, with Peddapally Collector S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Police Commissioner of  Ramagundam S.Chandrasekhar Reddy and CEO of Ramagundam Fertilizers AK Jain.

DGP M.Mahendar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (energy) Sunil Sharma and Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta were among those who participated in the meeting.

-With PTI Input

