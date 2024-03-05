Tejashwi Defends Lalu Over 'Modi's Family' Remark

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday charged the ruling BJP at the Centre with diverting public attention by "Modi ka Parivaar" rhetoric, which came as a response to his father Lalu Prasad's attack on the Prime Minister a couple of days ago.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said BJP leaders suffixing "Modi ka Parivar" to their names reminded him of "Main Bhi Chowkidar" rhetoric ahead of Lok Sabha polls of 2019 when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had coined a slogan "chowkidar chor hai".

"I am glad that the words of Lalu ji have so much impact," remarked the former Bihar Deputy CM sarcastically, adding: "But what about issues like poverty and unemployment that he had raised? He spoke of so many things".