Technical Snag Affects Service On Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.

Delhi Metro (Representative image)
Delhi Metro (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 12:29 pm

Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.

The Blue line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

-With PTI Input

