Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu To Set Up Village Secretariats: Stalin

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Stalin such village secretariats shall have all amenities including conference hall and each of them will be constructed at an estimated Rs 40 lakh each.

Tamil Nadu To Set Up Village Secretariats: Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:44 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced setting up village secretariats across the state, with 600 of them slated to come up this year.

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Stalin such village secretariats shall have all amenities including conference hall and each of them will be constructed at an estimated Rs 40 lakh each.

Related stories

TN Chief Minister M K Stalin Likely To Participate In Sonia Gandhi's Opposition Parties' Meet Upon Invitation

Further, the CM announced an increase of five to ten times in the sitting fee of the local representatives. He said November 1 shall be observed as "Local Governance Day." Stalin said the number of meetings held by the Gram Sabhas a year will be increased from 4 to 6. He also announced that new vehicles will be purchased for local  body representatives. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Gram Sabhas Local Governance Day Vehicles Village Secretariats Conference Hall Announcements Estimated Constructions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?

What Is 'Woke Mind Virus'? Is Elon Musk Trying To Buy Netflix?