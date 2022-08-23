Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 560 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 35,20,708 people, including 670 who were discharged today, recovered from the contagion following treatment.

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:15 pm

Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a downward graph in coronavirus cases and on Tuesday, the State saw 560 fresh infections against 591, a day ago.

The overall tally mounted to 35,64,473. A lone passenger who returned by road from Bihar was among 560 people who tested positive, a bulletin from the State health department said.

The active cases declined to 5,732 from 5,842 on Monday. There were no casualties today also and the toll remained at 38,033.

A total of 35,20,708 people, including 670 who were discharged today, recovered from the contagion following treatment. Among the districts, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu saw 83, 44 and 81 cases, respectively, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

