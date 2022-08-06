Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Stalin Greet Jagdeep Dhankar

Stalin, while greeting the Vice-President elect, hoped "the ideals enshrined in our Constitution will be upheld during your tenure besides strengthening the democratic debates in the Upper House.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin greeted Jagdeep Dhankar PTI

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:14 pm

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Jagdeep Dhankar for winning the vice presidential election. Dhankhar won the poll bagging 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182.

"Governor Thiru R N Ravi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to Thiru Jagdeep Dhankar, @jdhankhar1 on him being elected the Vice-President of India," a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Stalin, while greeting the Vice-President elect, hoped "the ideals enshrined in our Constitution will be upheld during your tenure besides strengthening the democratic debates in the Upper House."

"Congratulations and best wishes to Thiru @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India," Stalin tweeted. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss also congratulated Dhankar.

(With PTI inputs)

