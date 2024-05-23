National

Tamil Nadu: Five Of Family Die By Suicide

Their neighbours became suspicious when the family members did not step out of the house for a long time, and informed the police who rushed to the house only to find the family members dead.

Representational Image
Five Of Family Die By Suicide | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Five members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Thiruthangal near Sivakasi in the district on Thursday reportedly over huge debts, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lingam, a teacher at a panchayat union primary school, his wife Pazhaniammal, also a teacher, their son, daughter and an infant.

The family reportedly consumed poison over huge debts, police claimed. A case has been registered.

