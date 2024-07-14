Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur

Thiruvengadam, who is said to one of the accused in the murder of K Armstrong, BSP Tamil Nadu chief K Armstrong has been killed in an encounter. The police said the encounter took place on Saturday night.
Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in the murder of BSP state chief, was killed in a police encounter in Tiruvallur, police added.
Reportedly, Thiruvengadam is said to have followed Armstrong for several days, ahead of the murder, keeping a constant vigil on Armstrong’s activities.
Armstrong was allegedly hacked to death on July 5 by six unidentified people near his residence in Chennai's Perambur area.
Earlier, it was reported that an unidentified group of bike-borne men attacked Armstrong with knives, leaving him fatally injured on the road. According to police, the motive behind the murder was unclear.
Armstrong was attacked in the Sembium police jurisdiction. The police had launched an intense search operation to nab the attackers. Later, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.