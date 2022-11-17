Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Tamil Nadu BJP IT Wing Secretary Restrained From Making Defamatory Statements Against State Minister

Madras High Court
Madras High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 6:17 pm

The Madras High Court on Thursday restrained a senior Tamil Nadu BJP functionary from making any defamatory tweets/statements against State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Justice C V Karthikeyan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Balaji, which besides seeking an order to gag CTR Nirmal Kumar, secretary of TN BJP IT Wing, also demanded payment of Rs 2 crore towards damages.

Earlier, the petitioner's senior advocate P Wilson submitted Kumar was running a smear campaign against Balaji for the past several months by continuously making wild, false and defamatory statements against him due to political reasons. 

The intention was to defame and tarnish his personal and professional reputation. Kumar was not engaging in any constructive criticism or political opposition but is only defaming through vexatious and slanderous allegations without any basis. 

No material evidence has been disclosed for his defamation campaign during the last six months. In fact even when a legal notice was issued to cease and desist, instead of giving an explanation/justification for the accusations, Kumar tweeted about the notice too with further false and defamatory statements, Wilson contended.

After observing that a prima facie case is made out, the judge granted the interim injunction.

-With PTI Input

