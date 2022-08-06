Systemic Change Being Introduced In Supplementary Nutrition In Anganwadi Centres, Says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said a systemic change is being introduced in the supply of existing supplementary nutrition in Anganwadi centres in the national capital.

He inaugurated a new Anganwadi centre in Najafgarh that will improve the nutritional and health status of children, pregnant women and nursing mothers by providing a package of services, an official statement said.

Sixty children and 15 women have already been enrolled from the vulnerable pockets of more than 600 habitants from the marginalised communities in this area, it said. Anganwadi workers and helpers have been surveying to identify more such women and children to bring them to the newly opened Anganwadi centre, the statement said.

The centre will also encourage and facilitate the women of the area to form self-help groups (SHGs), it said.

"The Delhi government is committed to ensure that any woman in distress or any child in a vulnerable condition is identified, attended and taken into safety nets, through the robust network of Anganwadi centres in Delhi. District offices have been directed to identify vulnerable children through Anganwadis and link them to child protection services," Gahlot said.

There are 1,0897 Anganwadi centers under 95 projects in Delhi with approximately eight lakh women and children as registered beneficiaries entitled to supplementary nutrition, the statement said.

"A systemic change in the existing supply of supplementary nutrition will also take place shortly as the Expressions of Interest (EOI) have been invited from the SHGs and Resource Organisations. Through efficient delivery and enhanced monitoring of the services, we are committed to provide nutritional food to the beneficiaries at Anganwadi centres," Gahlot said.

He also directed the officers concerned to leverage available financial assistance schemes for women and children in need of these services and connect women to Saheli Samanvay Kendras for their economic empowerment and upskilling.

(With PTI Inputs)