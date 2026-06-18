SUV Plunges into Gorge in Himachal's Chamba, Seven Killed

Seven people were killed when an SUV plunged into a gorge near Chhatrund on the Masroond-Hamal road here early Thursday, police said.
The victims, including three women, were returning to Mahal village when the accident occurred around 2 am.
Police said the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.
While six occupants died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries later, they said, adding the deceased were yet to be identified.
Rescue teams retrieved the bodies from the wreckage after a strenuous operation, the police said.
Chamba Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani said a police team reached the site and carried out rescue operations. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Residents alleged there was no crash barrier at the accident-prone stretch where the accident took place.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families, a statement issued here said.