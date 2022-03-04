Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Sustainable Growth Possible Only With Sustainable Energy: PM Modi

"Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen," said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:49 am

Sustainable growth is possible only with sustainable energy sources,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He added that India can be a global hub of green hydrogen as an ample availability of renewable energy gives the country an inherent advantage, 

Addressing a post-Budget webinar, Modi said, “Ample availability of renewable energy power gives India an inherent advantage, it can be a global hub of green hydrogen."

Hydrogen gas can be used as a fuel for vehicles, power generation, and industrial purposes. "Green hydrogen" is the hydrogen gas that is produced through the process of electrolysis from electricity generated from renewable sources like solar or wind. 

The Union government has set a target to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Hydrogen, along with ammonia, is considered as a "future fuels" by the government and it is key to their climate agenda. 

The implementation of green hydrogen and ammonia policy policy will provide clean fuel to the common people of the country and furthter reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuel and crude oil imports, said the government in a statement in February.

With PTI Inputs

Narendra Modi Prime Minister Of India Union Budget Webinar Green Hydrogen Climate Change Climate Action Renewable Energy Clean Energy
