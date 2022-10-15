Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Suspected Cattle Smuggler Shot Dead By BSF In North Bengal

On Saturday.a suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by BSF personnel near the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal, officials said.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 9:50 am

A suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by BSF personnel near the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place early Friday in the Phansidewa area of Jalpaiguri district when a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party apprehended some people at Murikhaowa village who were trying to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh, an official said.

"A group of cattle smugglers attacked the BSF patrol party with weapons, following which the BSF troopers had to open fire in which one smuggler was shot dead. One BSF jawan was seriously injured and has been hospitalised," a senior BSF official of the North Bengal frontier.

The deceased cattle smuggler was a local from Murikhowa village, the BSF official said, adding that the body and the seized cattle were handed over to police.

According to police, a pistol was recovered from the deceased.

