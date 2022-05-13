Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Quashing Of Jahangirpuri Demolition Notification

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition seeking quashing of notification issued by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on demolitions in the Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri that witnessed violence last month.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna said it was not inclined to issue a notice in the matter. It said, “We will list it with Jahangirpuri demolition matters. Persuade the judges there. We will not issue notice.”

The apex court had earlier said that when it had refused to entertain pleas by political parties, then why should it entertain a petition by advocates. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was representing the petitioners, submitted that as the aggrieved parties belong to weaker sections of the society, they are being pressurised by authorities and therefore advocates have approached the Supreme Court.

Bhushan further said there are more comprehensive prayers in this and there is a prayer for compensation.

The petition has also sought directions for compensation for the losses caused by the demolition process.

Last month, stones were pelted on a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, leading to clashes between the two communities in which several people were injured and vehicles were burnt.

Days after the violence, the NDMC bulldozers rolled through the area in anti-encroachment drive that was eventually stayed by the Supreme Court. Some structures in the area were razed by the time the apex court stayed the drive.

(With PTI inputs)