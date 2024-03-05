SC Quashes Money Laundering Case Against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed proceedings initiated against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar in a 2018 money laundering case.
The case pertains to allegations of tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees, with the involvement of Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma.
The Congress leader was in October 2019 granted bail in the money laundering case by the Delhi High Court on a Rs25-lakh bond, however, was not allowed to leave the country.
DK Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2019 and was sent to Tihar Jail. The investigators alleged that Shivakumar had not been paying taxes and made transactions worth crores of rupees.
In November last year, a special court in Delhi allowed DK Shivakumar to travel abroad. The court said that the accused had on several occasions travelled abroad and returned to India and was not a flight risk.
The investigation was complete and a prosecution complaint was already filed before the court, it had said.