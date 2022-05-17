Supreme Court Begins Hearing In Gyanvapi Mosque Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing in Gyanvapi mosque case.

The plea before Apex Court was filed by the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

SC is hearing the plea after a UP court has ordered the state government to seal the spot, following claims that a ‘Shivling’ was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque during the survey.

Earlier, Varanasi Court in UP had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.

