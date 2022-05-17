Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Home National

Supreme Court Begins Hearing In Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Supreme Court is hearing the case following a plea filed before it by the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

File photo of Supreme Court.

Updated: 17 May 2022 4:41 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing in Gyanvapi mosque case.

The plea before Apex Court was filed by the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in  Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. 

SC is hearing the plea after a UP court has ordered the state government to seal the spot, following claims that a ‘Shivling’ was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque during the survey. 

Earlier, Varanasi Court in UP had rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.
 

Tags

National Supreme Court Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Survey Videography Shivling Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Hearing Plea
