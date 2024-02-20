Students To Get Option Of Appearing In 10th, 12th Board Exams Twice From 2025-26: Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said students will get an option of appearing for 10th and 12th class board examinations twice a year from the academic session 2025-26.

One of the objectives of the new National Education Policy (NEP), unveiled in 2020, is to reduce the academic stress on students, Pradhan said on Monday after launching the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh under which 211 schools of the state will be upgraded.

The function was held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium in Raipur.

Highlighting the concept of introducing 10 bag-less days in school every year, the minister stressed on engaging students with art, culture and sports, among other activities.