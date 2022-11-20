Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Staff Nurses Backbone Of Health Department: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of appointment letters to 1,354 staff nurses selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at Lok Bhavan, Yogi Adityanath said nurses should behave in a comforting way with patients.  

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 4:04 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called staff nurses backbone of the health department as he handed over appointment letters to over 1,000 nurses.                           

Addressing the ceremony of distribution of appointment letters to 1,354 staff nurses selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at Lok Bhavan, he said nurses should behave in a comforting way with patients.  

If the behaviour of a doctor and staff nurse towards the sick is not good, his condition will not improve. Good behaviour is equally important as good medicines, he said.  The chief minister also said that 5 lakh youths have been appointed on various posts in the state government services in the last five years. 

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Staff Nurses Backbone Health Department Appointment Letters Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Lok Bhavan Brajesh Pathak Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources