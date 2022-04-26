Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SpiceJet To Start Bhavnagar-Pune Flight From May 5

The Bhavnagar-Pune flight will operate under the Central government's UDAN scheme, it mentioned.

SpiceJet To Start Bhavnagar-Pune Flight From May 5
SpiceJet will start flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 1:30 pm

SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will start flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai from May 5 onwards. In a statement, the airline said it will also start additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route.

The Bhavnagar-Pune flight will operate under the Central government's UDAN scheme, it mentioned. Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable. SpiceJet will deploy its Q400 aircraft for the flights.

Related stories

SpiceJet Launches New Flight Services On Domestic And International Routes Starting April 26

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Bhavnagar-Pune Flight SpiceJet Connecting Flights Additional Flights Encourage Operations Unserved And Underserved Airports Airfares Affordable Ahmedabad-Pune Route Financial Incentives From The Centre State Governments Airport Operators Central Government UDAN Scheme
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Don’t Know What Direction Twitter Will Go In: CEO Parag Agrawal Tells Anxious Employees

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now

Is 'Indian Idol' Selling An Unrealistic Vision Of A Secured Singing Career? Else, What Are The Previous Winners Doing Now