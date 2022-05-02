Monday, May 02, 2022
SpiceJet Incident: DGCA Orders Probe, Takes Off Roster Flight Crew, Engineer, Maintenance Chief

Two of the 14 injured passengers are in ICU with head and spinal injuries. Three crew members were also injured.

All the passengers boarded in SpiceJet aircraft had a providential escape. File Photo

Updated: 02 May 2022 7:36 pm

In the incident of extreme turbulence in SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight, the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken off roster flight crew, aircraft engineer, and in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre pending an investigation. 

Earlier, DGCA said it's carrying out an inspection of the entire SpeiceJet fleet. It also instituted a multidisciplinary team to investigate the severe turbulence in the aircraft that left 17 people injured, which include 14 passengers and three crew members.

The DGCA said two of the injured passengers are in intensive care — one with head injury and another with spinal injury.

Videos from inside the aircraft that surfaced on social media appeared to show cups, bottles, and other stuff splashed all over the floor following the turbulence. Wiring and a light also appeared to have come off. 

The aircraft involved in the incident is currently grounded in Kolkata, as per DGCA. The rest of the fleet is under operation. The airline has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website. 

(With PTI inputs)

